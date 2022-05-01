Many lawnmowers remain silent during May to support an environmental movement

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- Many lawnmowers will remain silent this month, all to support No Mow May.
This environmental movement encourages homeowners to let their yards grow for a month in hopes of boosting pollinator populations, which in turn helps the environment.
"The benefits of No Mow May is that, by not mowing our lawns, we're not getting rid of those early nectar sources and providing a food source for early pollinators," said Melissa Gavin, Sustainability Chair for the Village of Cross Plains.
She said it's important to participate in No Mow May because there are not a lot of food sources for pollinators right now.
"Early season flowers provide nectar for emerging pollinators. And otherwise, those results are pretty scarce," said Gavin.
Pollinators provide pollen to flowering plants which in turn helps with the growth of many of the foods we eat.
"We have over a thousand acres of green space that we don't mow and it's a great habitat for those early season pollinators," said Maggie Darr, Operations Director for the city of Janesville.
She said the city hasn't officially approved No Mow May and it won't proactively enforce the city's ordinance restricting grass height to 12 inches unless notified.
"If neighbors or anybody makes a complaint to us, we do go out and enforce the ordinance. Twelve inches is pretty long, so I think there's some opportunity for people to let their grass grow during May and provide some habitat for those early spring pollinators," said Darr.
Appleton was the first US city to participate in No Mow May.
Cross Plains residents can pick up No Mow May signs from the Village Hall at no cost, but donations are encouraged.