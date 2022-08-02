UW-Madison research center celebrates 30-year anniversary

VERONA (WKOW) -- A UW-Madison educational center celebrated its 30-year anniversary Tuesday.
The OJ Noer Turfgrass Educational Facility is a research facility for professors to study and develop turf grass for the state. It is located on South Pleasant View Road in Verona.
Turf grass is one of the biggest crops in the state, making up a notable portion of Wisconsin's agricultural landscape.
"We are the third largest agricultural crop in the state, following only corn and soybeans," OJ Noer Superintendent Bruce Schweiger said. "You think about that. It's an amazing number. But everywhere you go, there's turf, everywhere you go, you're driving around, there might be a lawn care service or a park getting mowed.
Taylor Schaefer, the 75th Alice in Dairyland, also made an appearance at the event. It was one of her first public appearances since she was inaugurated in July.