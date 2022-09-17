Saturday Night News Update -- September 17, 2022

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 News at 6 did not air Saturday evening due to day-long college football on ABC. Here's a preview, though, of what our newsroom is working for 27 News at 10.
27 News has obtained additional video of a speech Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Mandela Barnes gave in August 2021. While remarks partially describing the founding of the United States as 'awful' previously have been made public, new portions of the speech have resurfaced.
Grace Ulch is in Portage, where Barnes campaigned Saturday and responded to a new wave of attacks from Republican Sen. Ron Johnson calling him soft on crime. Grace Houdek shares the story of a man running 46 miles for a reason; that's how many kids are diagnosed with cancer every day in the United States.
Plus, Karley Marotta and Pablo Iglesias have full highlights and postgame reaction after the Badgers thumped New Mexico State 66-7 this afternoon at Camp Randall. See you at 10!