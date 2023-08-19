 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Myanmar arrests 14 including Swiss national over film deemed offensive to Buddhism

  • 0
The junta have arrested 14 people for making a film they believe harms Buddhist culture.

 Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

(CNN) — A Swiss national and 13 Myanmar citizens were arrested by the military junta on August 8 for working on a film authorities say harms Buddhist culture and tradition, state-funded media has reported.

According to the junta, all 14 people allegedly worked on the film “Don’t Expect Anything,” which was released on July 24 on YouTube and TikTok, Myawady Daily said.

Myawady added that the junta believe that the film is intended to mislead audiences about Buddhists and Buddhist monks, and that it harms Buddhist culture and tradition.

“Despite (that) the main characters were Buddhists themselves, their behaviors and words were reckless to the point it insulted the dignity and morality of the Buddhist monks,” the junta said according to Myawady Daily, adding that “those detainees will be effectively taken action in line with law.”

A spokesperson for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs told CNN Saturday that it was “aware of the case” and clarifications were underway. “The local Swiss representation is in contact with the relevant authorities,” the spokesperson added.

CNN has contacted the Swiss embassy in Yangon for comment.

Religion is a sensitive subject in Buddhist-majority Myanmar. A Dutch tourist was sentenced to three months hard labor in 2016 after unplugging a speaker relaying a sermon.

