Beloit family escapes after lightning strikes their home

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A Beloit homeowner is thankful to be alive after Tuesday night's storms, as lightning struck too close to home.
"I thought the house was coming down. I thought we got hit by like a train. That's how loud it was," Bill Howell said.
Howell was literally jolted out of bed late Tuesday night as severe thunderstorm rolled through Beloit. Little did he know how close lightning would strike his family.
"My sister lives on the third floor. Her bedroom was down the hall from where the lightning hit," he said.
As Howell's home filled with smoke, he and his wife frantically searched for their two kids.
"My son was up. He said he had smoke in his bedroom," Howell said.
"When you see smoke or flames, it's time to get out of the house," said City of Beloit Deputy Fire Chief Jason Griffin.
After getting all family members and pets to safety, Howell called for help.
"In normal fires, the fire is oriented to a certain spot," Deputy Chief Griffin said.
Griffins said this fire was tougher to battle than the typical fires his department handles.
"With electrical fire with that it actually runs throughout the entire house and can be possibly follow metal conduit throughout the entire house. So you can have a fire in this wall, you can have a fire in that wall, you can have a fire in the ceiling," Griffin said.
Griffin also said a lightning strike is very similar to any type of electrical high voltage lines, which is why Howell said despite the damage, he's thankful to be alive.
"The third floor is devastated. They had to take the ceiling down to get the insulation out. There is a big hole in the roof. There's a lot of water damage. It's a blessing," Howell said.