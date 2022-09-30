Century-old elementary school being transformed to help the homeless

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A century-old elementary school will soon be transformed into a transitional living facility for the homeless.
Even though the school is closed, those involved with this project say learning won't stop.
"Royce school goes back, oh, it's over 100 years," said John Pfleiderer, Executive Director at Family Services.
Royce elementary is getting a fresh coat of paint as a transitional living facility for the homeless nearly a decade after the school closed its doors.
"What makes this project different than most homeless shelters is that it includes a variety of services that are intended to address multiple needs of those vulnerable families," Pfleiderer said.
"We've seen a significant increase as a result of the impact of COVID," said Kelsey Hood-Christenson, Director of Survivor Empowerment.
Hood-Christenson said the number of people with no place to go or needing social services increased during the pandemic, and more housing for the homeless is needed in Beloit.
Old classrooms will become apartments and those associated with this project expect 17 apartments will be available once renovations are completed.
Hood-Christenson said the city of Beloit offers social services or housing but not both and this new facility will fill the city's gap.
"This is going to be a longer stay, to really bridge the gap between our traditional homeless system and homeless shelter, to permanent housing," Hood-Christenson said.
Even though Royce Elementary is being transformed into a homeless shelter directors say learning will continue.
"We'll really facilitate learning for the adults, the parents who are here through classes and courses that we bring in and individual supportive services, but also with the children and having an environment that's really immersed in facilitating those developmental milestones and promoting literacy," Hood-Christenson said.
Those who live next door to Royce elementary are happy this school is being repurposed to help those in need.
"I think it's really great idea. Make some good use out of the building," said Beloit resident Jill Slown.
"This is a project that was not going to solve the homeless problem, per se. It is going to have a significant impact on a number of people for a very long period of time," Pfleiderer said.
Directors hope to break ground on this project sometime next year.