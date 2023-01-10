Gaetz, Pocan call for C-Span cameras to be allowed in the House Chamber

(WKOW) - Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz filed a measure to bring C-Span cameras to the House chamber full-time Tuesday.
C-Span had cameras recording the chamber during last week's House speaker race. Gaetz says having them rolling during all floor proceedings would allow for greater transparency.
Wisconsin Democratic Representative Mark Pocan has plans to introduce similar legislation. In an interview with 27 News, he said he believes C-Span should be able to get shots of everything on the floor, saying it would help reign in floor proceedings.
"When it comes to having full access to the floor that C-Span has, absolutely. That should continue," Pocan said.