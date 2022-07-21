Governor Evers approves construction project on Highway 73

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (WKOW) - Governor Tony Evers signed a contract for a resurfacing project in Green Lake and Marquette counties on Wisconsin Highway 73.
The project is intended to fix deterioration and other issues on the highway. Construction will run from the Fox River Bridge in Princeton to the White River Bridge in Neshkoro.
The project is scheduled to begin on July 25.
Highway 73 will remain open to traffic during construction, but drivers will encounter single-lane closures.
Northeast Asphalt, Inc. will be doing the work.