'He had stage presence': Family remembers victim of fatal Fitchburg fire

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The family of 64-year-old Timothy Trummer is sharing more about Tim's life and music.
Trummer lived in the Fitchburg apartment building on Red Arrow Trail which caught fire Tuesday, May 18.
Trummer's brother, Bob Trummer, said Tim's girlfriend was rescued from the balcony but Tim did not make it out.
He's now remembering his brother for his caring personality and musical talents.
"If you would have saw him on stage back in the day, you'd say 'wow', Bob Trummer said.
Adding that his brother Tim had long 'crazy' hair past his shoulders, "He had stage presence, that's something I'm going to miss so much."
Bob said losing Tim has meant losing not only his brother but a best friend, too.
Tim traveled with his band and would often be mentioned in newspapers or magazine clippings. Bob said he kept each one.
"If his name was mentioned, he'd send it to me," he said. "And he wanted to borrow that file, so I gave it to him, unfortunately now it's gone," Bob said.
But Bob said he'll never forget Tim's love for music.
"I'd be sitting on the couch with him and he'd be playing (his guitar) and I'd say 'oh where'd that come from?' and he'd say, 'right here and point to his head," Bob explained. "And I admired him so much for that."
According to fire officials, the building did not have an automatic sprinkler system, and Grossen said they are unsure if the apartment had working smoke alarms.
A celebration of life for Tim is scheduled for June 15th at the VFW off Cottage Grove Road. Bob said anyone who knew and loved Tim is welcome to come.