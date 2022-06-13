 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local organizations help residents effected by storm

  • Updated

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local organizations are coming together and helping those displaced by Monday's storm. 

The Madison Fire Department arrived to 1500 block of Wright Street after the report of a collapsed roof.

Officers say three buildings face significant damage. Only one of those buildings is being displaced. 

"Our firefighters came on scene to assess the damage, and to determine the habitability of the buildings. And to determine whether there were any injuries," said Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster. "We're happy to report nobody was injured, and everybody is safe."

The American Red Cross, Madison Metropolitan School District and Madison College are providing shelter for those who need it.

Madison Metro was also on the scene aiding as cooling buses. 

"There's a lot of damage. This is you know, roofs blowing up trees down. Wire is down at this point. We don't have any any reports of injuries from the storm," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. 

Parisi advises people to clean damage with extreme caution. 

"There are a lot of trees now. A lot of people are getting out their chainsaws, and we want to be really sure we can avoid as many secondary injuries from clearing trees as possible," said Parisi. 

Officials are continuing to work on shelter and cooling centers. 

Tags

