Local organizations help residents effected by storm

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local organizations are coming together and helping those displaced by Monday's storm.
The Madison Fire Department arrived to 1500 block of Wright Street after the report of a collapsed roof.
Officers say three buildings face significant damage. Only one of those buildings is being displaced.
"Our firefighters came on scene to assess the damage, and to determine the habitability of the buildings. And to determine whether there were any injuries," said Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster. "We're happy to report nobody was injured, and everybody is safe."
The American Red Cross, Madison Metropolitan School District and Madison College are providing shelter for those who need it.
Madison Metro was also on the scene aiding as cooling buses.
"There's a lot of damage. This is you know, roofs blowing up trees down. Wire is down at this point. We don't have any any reports of injuries from the storm," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
Parisi advises people to clean damage with extreme caution.
"There are a lot of trees now. A lot of people are getting out their chainsaws, and we want to be really sure we can avoid as many secondary injuries from clearing trees as possible," said Parisi.
Officials are continuing to work on shelter and cooling centers.