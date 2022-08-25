Long-time apartment manager using education to help lift residents out of poverty

MADISON (WKOW) -- People who live along Northport Drive say crime happens too often but staff at one apartment complex are working to lift its residents out of poverty.
"Back in 1994, we knew that we wanted to do more than just provide housing," said Pat Wongkit, Director of Northport Apartments.
Twenty-eight years later, Wongkit continues to transform the stereotype of low-income housing by helping its 360 residents overcome life's hardships through learning.
The main way he does this is through Northport Apartment's learning center, the foundation of Northport. It provides kids with afterschool programs, adults with education, and computer labs.
These all symbolize why Northport's CEO Dr. Carmen Porco brought this type of innovative affordable housing to Madison.
"I decided to go into low-income housing communities and build a different management model to deal with reducing poverty and enhancing the opportunities for residents to develop their destiny," he said. "I believe that education is a way to break the chains of poverty."
Pang Hang and her family have been residents for eight years. Hang is a recipient of one of the apartment's many scholarships.
"I was going to school and with the scholarship really helped me going into the practical nursing program at Madison College," Pang Hang said.
She said the community's attitude toward hard work and learning is rubbing off on her 15-year-old daughter Isabelle
"I think she is shaping up who she is right now. It's going to school, taking AP classes, volunteering here," Hang said.
Wongkit is also a former resident who took advantage of the scholarship programs and transformed her life and her family as well.
"I earned a degree my son earned a degree my daughter did also we all my kids participated in all the programs," Wongkit said.
With scholarships from Northport, other residents have returned to school and changed their lives.
"We have nurses, we have pharmacists, we have another student who's going to be an assistant physician," Wongkit said.
Northport apartments are one of six low-income communities developed by Porco.
On September 16, there will be a banquet will be held to celebrate awarding over a $1 million in scholarships to its residents.