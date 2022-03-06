Middleton's Club Tavern catches fire Saturday night

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Club Tavern & Grille in Middleton caught fire late Saturday evening, according to a Middleton Fire District official.
Middleton Police District crews were dispatched around 11:30 p.m.
Upon arriving, a fire was confirmed to be on the roof, and it was quickly isolated and extinguished.
The official said that the fire initially started in the wall and then exited the building through the roof.
The upper floor was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and the downstairs was occupied. No one was hurt.