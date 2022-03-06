 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Highest snow totals will range from Dodgeville and Darlington to
Madison to Sheboygan and Port Washington.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Middleton's Club Tavern catches fire Saturday night

  • Updated
Club Tavern fire
Courtesy: Mark Hopp

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Club Tavern & Grille in Middleton caught fire late Saturday evening, according to a Middleton Fire District official.

Middleton Police District crews were dispatched around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, a fire was confirmed to be on the roof, and it was quickly isolated and extinguished.

The official said that the fire initially started in the wall and then exited the building through the roof.

The upper floor was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and the downstairs was occupied. No one was hurt.

Tags

Recommended for you