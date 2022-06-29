Safety is at the forefront as Sun Prairie finishes its new high school

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie's new high school will officially open August 29, and the first day of class is September 6. School district officials say when students walk into class, they'll be in a building where safety and security are top priorities.
"Students can't learn and our staff can't teach well if they don't feel safe and secure in their environment, and we've worked to make that happen here at Sun Prairie West," Nick Reichhoff, the director of school operations for the Sun Prairie Area School District, said.
He said safety measures have been part of the planning process for the school since Day 1, and he said that's been easier than having to retrofit a school that's already been built.
"When you're retrofitting a building, oftentimes you have to dig things up or to rewire everything in order to make it work," he said. "This has afforded us the opportunity to think of that from the beginning and incorporate all the wiring and all of the bracing … from the front end."
Some of the school's safety measures are obvious. Concrete barriers that double as landscaping features line the building's front side. The sidewalks leading up to entrances have bases for concrete bollards. There are security cameras dotting the exterior.
However, security at the high school isn't limited to physical measures.
Associate principal Chad Whalley said students and staff will also play an important role.
"Our students and staff know that building the best, and they can tell if something isn't quite right or somebody's here that maybe shouldn't be here or just something feels off," he said. "When you have 1,200 students, there's eyes everywhere and ears everywhere, and so we just really rely on that coverage around the building."
Some students are already helping district officials bolster the school's safety. A team of safety ambassadors has been working with various committees to help design safety lessons for students. Whalley said they've also toured the new school and are giving input on safety procedures and policies.
"[They are] addressing any concerns that come up that maybe we missed or maybe we're not thinking about from the student perspective," he said.
Whalley and Reichhoff said the district also works closely with law enforcement agencies and first responders in the community.
"We're working together and have those strong built connections and relationships," Whalley said. "Should the need come up, we know that we will have a great partnership and practice already under our belt."
Sun Prairie West High School's grand opening is August 29. There will be a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. and self-guided tours available through 5:30 p.m.