Some elderly residents at Prairie Park sweating out cooler temperatures inside their apartments

MADISON (WKOW) -- Temperatures have cooled off a bit, but some elderly residents at a senior living complex in Madison say they're still sweating out May inside their apartments.
Delena Buchanan said her mother's apartment inside Prairie Park senior living was so hot during this recent heatwave, Delena's mother had to temporarily move in with her.
"She ended up calling me yesterday, saying it was so hot even with the fans on it was, like, 93 degrees with the fans on," said Buchanan.
Delena's mom, who didn't want to be identified, said the temperature inside her apartment is not only unbearable; it also affects her health.
"I just couldn't sleep at night with the heat, and I have asthma. I couldn't breathe," she said.
Even now with milder temperatures outdoors, Delena's mother's apartment is still an uncomfortable 82 degrees.
"She had to put the fan in the window to even get the air to flow in. So if the window hadn't been open and the fans not going it would still be hot," said Delena.
Property management sent a letter to residents that it could take until May 23 to transition the building from heat to air conditioning, so WKOW reached out to the management company.
Greystone property manages Prairie Park and responded: “We have all been surprised by the early high temperatures in May for this region, and the health and well-being of our residents is our top priority. To that end, we have worked to advance the annual scheduled conversion from heat-to-air conditioning by one week, on May 16. In the interim, we have established an on-site cooling center with portable A/C units, and we are very encouraged by the forecast of lower temperatures through the weekend.”
In the complex's cooling room, it's 83 degrees. Delena said this is not a suitable solution.
"It's not big enough for everyone to fit in that room. Considering COVID being out there, no social distancing, and I think they didn't put that in consideration," said Buchanan.
Meanwhile, Prairie Parks' elderly residents hope for fast relief from the heat.