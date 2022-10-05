Sun Prairie man gears up to help Hurricane Ian victims, donations still needed

SUN PRAIRE (WKOW) -- A local man who's no stranger to disaster relief is heading south to help people digging out from under the destruction of Hurricane Ian, and his day job prepared him to lend a hand.
"We've been down for Harvey, Irma, Florence, Michael, Laura, and now we'll be heading down for Ian," Daniel Hawk said.
Hawk and volunteers head to Florida on October 29 through January 31 to help people with no insurance, who have no money, elderly and retired vets.
He's been traveling to help hurricane victims since 2017 when Harvey struck Louisiana and Texas.
"We helped several retired vets, whose houses sat underwater for two weeks. It just put something in me that I decided that any chance we get to go and do that I want to go and help," he said.
Daniel owns Acme Housing Services, a housing demolition company and this expertise comes in handy when faced with so much devastation.
"All the muck and all the yuck and all the mold and all that stuff in their homes. They're gonna clean out one room, and they're gonna live until they can figure out how to get the rest of it done," Hawk said.
For many people Hurricane Ian has wrestled away all their belongings, leaving hundreds of homes in pieces, which is why Daniel is taking volunteers.
"We have three young men who will be going down," he said.
These guys were former members of Hawk's foundation called Crush Life, which allows him to mentor kids through sports.
"I feel like if I can go and do something to help somebody who can't help themselves, and that's my that's my directive in life," he said.
The first week's itinerary in Florida will be pretty simple for Daniel and the volunteers.
"Five days working with Operation Barbecue Relief, and they're getting out that one hot meal that matters to most people," Hawk said.
For the next several weeks they'll suit up for the massive clean-up.
"We'll connect with the Cajun Army. And they'll have a list two miles long of people who need help," he said. "We'll go and help them we'll clean out their house. Those people are going to be hurting for months to come."