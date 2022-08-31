The housing market is leveling out after ultra-competitive period

MADISON (WKOW) -- For months, homebuyers in the Madison area have dealt with low inventory, high prices and stiff competition. Now, realtors say things are calming down a bit.
"We have reached a fairly typical market slowdown that we usually would see in the fall season anyway," Jean Armendariz-Kerr with the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin said.
Armendariz-Kerr said this slowdown is giving homebuyers some breathing room and giving people a better chance to get their foot in the door.
"There are a lot of opportunities for people who are still in the market to actually find a home, have a few minutes to take a look at it before it flies off the shelves and to negotiate in some of those traditional safety measures," she said.
Nationally, home prices dropped from June to July according to Black Knight, a mortgage, data and analytics firm. Alison Crim, the broker/owner of Husky Homes in Monona, said some properties in the Madison-area have seen price adjustments as rising interest rates change the market.
"A lot of sellers this spring had priced their homes high, and then they didn't expect them to sit on the market as long as they did, which then we saw resulted in additional price drops," Crim said.
However, Solveig Schroerlucke, also with Husky Homes, said that doesn't mean people looking to buy a home in South Central Wisconsin should count on prices continuing to drop.
"Madison is more exaggerated supply and demand situation because it's such a desirable place to live," she said.
That means Crim doesn't expect the housing market in this area to see price dips as extreme as in other parts of the country.
"It's causing a lot of prices to stay strong and to not decrease while we're seeing that happen in a lot of the other major metro areas," she said. "So, even with the ups and downs of the market, we still expect prices to continue to appreciate."
Because the market is currently a bit more favorable to buyers than it has been recently, the realtors said now is a good time to buy if you want to own a home.
"Because the real estate market is cyclical, it gets really crazy, and then it's less crazy. It's going to get crazy again," Crim said. "If you don't want to have to fight with 10 other offers and write offers that are perhaps outside of your means, now's the time to do it when there's fewer buyers in the market and when you can actually have a larger assortment of inventory to choose from."
Armendariz-Kerr said, right now, homes are staying on the market a bit longer and are selling for closer to asking price. However, she said this cooldown isn't an anomaly when you look at historical data.
"It's just feels like an abrupt transition because we've had, essentially, several years of an extremely hot market," she said.
All three agents tell 27 News they expect the market to heat back up again early next year.