UW-Madison construction project threatens student housing cooperative building

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students have lived in the Zoe Bayliss Cooperative building on UW-Madison's campus since 1955, but a new construction project is threatening the building and co-op's future.
"They're displacing us," co-op president Angela Maloney said. "We didn't ask to be displaced. We like the building that we're in."
The university will tear down the building at the corner of Johnson St. and Park St. to make way for Levy Hall, the new humanities building.
"It'll be a valuable addition to the campus and a much needed academic building to help kind of replace some of the spaces used in the aging humanities building," Brendon Dybdahl, the director marketing and communications for UW-Madison's Division of University Housing, said.
The co-op is working with University Housing to find new living arrangements, there isn't a perfect solution.
Right now, the group has a commercial kitchen and members' rent includes lunch and dinner every weekday. Dybdahl said those are some elements that could be hard to find in other living quarters.
"Within the confines of existing buildings that we have, we may not be able to recreate that exact experience and community for them," he said.
One proposal is to move the co-op into a dorm, but Maloney said that will cost more and contradict the co-op's mission of providing affordable housing for students.
But she said her opposition to the construction plan isn't just about the money. She's also concerned demolishing the co-op's building will erase the group's history.
"We have a really rich history, and this building is a foundational part of that," she said. "The university built this building specifically to provide affordable housing for students on campus, and it makes me sad that the university made the decision to plan the new humanities building so that they would have to tear down this this building."
Construction for the new building won't start until the fall of 2023, so co-op members will continue to live in their current building until the end of next school year.
But Ishita Arora, a sophomore member of the community, said she hasn't come to terms with the possibility her home won't exist in two years.
"It just doesn't make sense to me how they can morally look at a community like us that [has] existed for so long and has so many dedicated alumni that could only go to this school because they had a place like us to stay at and just kind of expect us to die out," she said.
Dybdahl said UW-Madison recognizes the role the co-op plays in the university community and will continue working with members to find a new home for the co-op.