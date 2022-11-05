Vecna's childhood home from 'Stranger Things' goes on sale for $1.5 million

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&