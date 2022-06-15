 Skip to main content
Columbia County Sheriff's Office warns of illegal drug activity

  • Updated
Methamphetamine pills

Methamphetamine pills recovered during a traffic stop in Columbia County. 

 Courtesy of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — Columbia County authorities are warning the public about the circulation of several illegal drugs. 

In a Facebook post, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office claims it's seen a "significant increase" in the amount of cocaine being found. 

But, cocaine isn't the only drug people should be aware of. Methamphetamine, pictured above, is also being found. These pills were discovered during a traffic stop, and a deputy was told they were MDMA or ecstasy; however, they only contained methamphetamine. 

Additionally, authorities say fentanyl pills being sold as legitimate prescription opiates is an ongoing threat. The sheriff's office calls these pills "extremely dangerous" because of a lack of dosage control when made in illicit labs, making it so the user never knows how much fentanyl they're consuming. 

There are resources for those struggling with addiction in the county, the sheriff's office recommends contacting Prevention and Response Columbia County and Columbia County Health and Human Services for help. 

