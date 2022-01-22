Church opens its door during sub-zero temps to help the homeless

MADISON (WKOW) -- As temperatures drop below zero this week, finding a warm place to stay could be a matter of life or death for people experiencing homelessness.
Pastor Pedro Ruiz, with Restoration Life Church or Iglesia Restauracion y Vida, said his church is not only saving souls, but it's also saving lives through its project Below Zero Emergency Shelter during sub-zero temperatures.
Pastor Ruiz said, "People know that when it's below zero, they can count on us being here and coming in and being here in a warm place."
The National Coalition for the Homeless reports that people can start to experience hypothermia in air temperatures around minus 1 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit, so Pastor Ruiz said that's why his church opens its doors.
"Those are very dangerous temperatures that will affect the body of people," he said. "So we want to make sure to have a warm place to stay."
As part of the project, volunteers comb the streets of Monona looking for the homeless and bring them back to the church.
"We go to the libraries," volunteer Adrian Tecua said. "We've gotten to the point where we know where homeless people gather."
"They're very grateful for someone for them to give them a place to stay and be able to spend the night in that out in the weather, with the temperature being so cold," said Tecua.
Restoration Church opens its doors to the homeless during sub-zero temperatures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. so they'll have a hot meal and a warm place to sleep.
Pastor Ruiz said usually 30 people show up at his church, and all are welcome, even families looking for a hot meal
COVID-19 protocols are in place.
Because so many spend the night at the church to keep warm, the church could use new winter items like gloves, blankets, coats, jackets, hats, earmuffs, and boots.
"I think the church should come out and start working together as the body to help the community, especially under those temperatures," said Pastor Ruiz.
If you'd like to donate, please send an email to iryv.us@gmail.com.