'God loves you. We love you': Interfaith pride event welcomes LGBTQ+ to the church

MADISON (WKOW) -- Faith leaders of all denominations gathered at First Baptist Church of Madison Thursday to host an interfaith pride event.
It was a day for fellowship and support. Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice hosted the event that drew 22 different faith organizations.
"It's so important because it shows the LGBTQIA+ community that there is a lot of support, especially among congregations, especially among faith organizations that have throughout their history really been part of harming the LGBTQIA community," Tim Schaefer, pastor at First Baptist said.
Schaefer says for him and many others, the event was more than showing support, it was a way to heal.
"I'm a queer person, myself. So I experienced that harm done at the hands of religious communities as a kid. In fact, it brought me to the brink of suicide."
The church used to be a source of pain for Schaefer, but now it's his source of hope. The churches involved in the service are working to open the door to people who never felt like they were welcome.
"Once that trust is broken, it's not on the person who's been harmed to forgive," Vica Etta Steel, intern at Saint John's Lutheran said. "It's on the churches to make ourselves available to those people to say, 'You are already loved.'"
"For most of my life, I only knew the way words of faith had been twisted into weapons and held at our hearts. And it's still that way."
Steel wants to be a queer person using her voice because she knows so many can't.
"My message to every child who is hurt by words of faith, there are those of us who are working to open the door, so that those churches recognize that they can come back to us."
Julaine Appling, President of Wisconsin Family Action says this event veers from thousands of years of tradition
"They are not faithful to the teaching of the word of God. And so they're not churches or organizations that I would encourage people to engage with."
For Appling, churches or faith leaders recognizing or affirming the different parts of the queer community doesn't accurately represent Christian teachings.
"Historically, Christianity has adhered to the definition of marriage as one man and one woman. The identity of the sexes as being exclusively binary, male and female. Scripture doesn't give room for any other interpretation."
Schaefer disagrees. As a Baptist he believes people have the right to interpret the scripture for themselves.
"As a pastor of a congregation that believes firmly in that freedom, I tell people, 'I'm not going to say that this is a right or wrong way to interpret scripture. But I may give you an alternate way to interpret [it].'"
"I am not God," Schaefer said. "And so I'm not one to say that this is the right way or the wrong way to interpret Scripture. I think there are many valid ways to interpret it."
Schaefer says when he was a kid struggling with his identity, the one thing he wanted was affirmation. He wants to provide that affirmation for LGBTQ+ youth who are in the same spot he once was.
"God loves you. We love you. There are many affirming congregations that love you and will support you as well."
This was the first of many pride events they hope. The goal is to make the interfaith pride festival an annual event. Next year pride will be at Temple Beth El in Madison.