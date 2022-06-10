Blockbusters draw crowds but movie theaters eye possible popcorn shortage

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Summer days bring warmer weather and, for movie theaters, more business.
"Summer is traditionally just a great time for the movie industry," Tom Reichelt, the area general manager for Marcus Theatres, said. "Business is, for lack of better term, booming in a way. We're really starting to gain momentum."
Theaters have faced slow business for the past two years because of the pandemic, but Reichelt said blockbuster movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion have brought people back in droves.
"We've seen people we haven't seen for a long time enjoying a new movie," he said. "For us, it's kind of [like] pre-COVID times. We've got movies coming out, and with Elvis and Minions and Thor coming out in July, it's just building."
As theaters begin to fill seats again, another challenge is popping up.
Experts say there might be a popcorn shortage later this year, which would threaten one of movie theaters' biggest money makers.
"Popcorn is our business," Reichelt said.
However, the crop hasn't been as profitable for farmers, leading some to plant less. Experts say that could lead to a tighter supply chain for theaters.
"We're always looking at the what ifs, but we have strategies to make sure that we're good," Reichelt said. "We don't want to run out of popcorn, and so our plan is we're not going to do that."
Supply chain issues aren't just limited to popcorn.
Reichelt said he's also seen it get harder to procure other products like cups and straws, but he said flexibility is helping his theater adapt.