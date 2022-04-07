Memorial Union Terrace season starts April 13

MADISON (WKOW) — Despite cool weather persisting, there are signs that summer is approaching: the Memorial Union Terrace is set to open for the season soon.
According to a press rerelease from the Wisconsin Union, the season opens when the beloved green, yellow and orange chairs start their return on April 13.
For more than 90 years the Wisconsin Union has welcomed guests to the Terrace's 40,000 square feet of outdoor entertainment space, and the 2022 season will be no different.
“The Terrace is returning with dozens of events and activities, from live, free music to paddling equipment rentals,” said Mark Guthier, Wisconsin Union director and associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs at UW–Madison. “We look forward to seeing patrons enjoy the fun experiences for a lifetime that we’ve created for them at the Memorial Union Terrace.”
Some of the events you can expect to see this summer include:
- Lakeside Cinema: Free film showings at 9 p.m. on Mondays from Memorial Day to Labor Day
- Open mic nights on Wednesdays beginning in May
- Free live music on Thursday-Saturday evenings beginning in May
- Art project events Wednesday-Friday evenings
- Paddling equipment rentals
- Family nights on Lake Mendota
To see the most up-to-date event list, click here.