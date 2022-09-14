Montello Movie Theatre set to reopen for first time since pandemic started

MONTELLO (WKOW) -- The doors at the Montello Movie Theatre have been shut since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. But now, new owners are bringing films back to the silver screen.
Kerry and Jen Mann say they have loved the theater ever since they moved to town with their four daughters seven years ago.
"There were so many movies that I saw here with my girls that I wouldn't have seen otherwise," Kerry said. "We fell in love with the theater. It's just like, there's something about this theater. It's like a magical place."
Part of what makes the theater so special is its longevity. The building first opened as an opera house in the late 1800s.
"People gathered here for banquets, there were wrestling matches here, a former governor of Wisconsin spoke here, roller skating, all sorts of plays," Kerry said. "Thousands of stories were told in this building before a single movie ever played."
From plays to silent movies to color films, with each evolution of the movie business, the theater has adapted.
"Every form of entertainment has happened in this building," Kerry said.
However, when the COVID-19 pandemic started and the state imposed capacity restrictions, the theater's 20-year owners shut the doors, and that's how things stayed until August 2022.
Now, the Manns own the building, and they're working to bring movies back to Montello.
While they are excited personally because of their love for movies, Jen said they're not alone.
"I think the community really loves it, too, because they haven't been able to watch movies for a couple years," she said. "A lot of people have already come up to us and said 'thank you, thank you, thank you for opening this back up.'"
During the month they've owned the building, the Manns have worked to discover more details about the building's history.
In addition to several newspaper articles, they have also found an old carbon arc projector and speakers from the 1930s that still work.
"The whole evolution of film has happened in this building," Kerry said. "We want to preserve that history and share it with others."
The Manns are curating a small museum of the theater's history in the building's basement.
They've also put all the information into a book, which they are selling. Kerry said the profits from that book will go toward maintaining the building and keeping ticket prices at $5.
The Montello Movie Theatre will have its grand re-opening on Friday with a sold-out 7 p.m. showing of "Back to the Future."
"Because of the time travel and all the history here, it seems kind of fitting," Kerry said. "If we could travel in time, it'd be amazing to go back to 1878 and see Frank Dodge and the opera house here."
After two-and-a-half years without movies, the Manns said they think the first show back will be a blockbuster.
"I'm not really an emotional person, but I think it might hit me kind of hard seeing people come back in," Jen said.
Kerry added on, saying, "I'm really excited. It's going to be surreal, but I'm excited to see the reaction of people that get to come back to the movie theater that they really love."
The re-opening weekend will continue with a showing of "Back to the Future II" on Saturday night and "Back to the Future III" on Sunday.
The Manns said they will show one movie at 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday year round, and they plan to increase that to one movie every day during the summer.