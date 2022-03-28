Oscar win by 'CODA' proves meaningful to deaf community

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Best Picture Oscar win by "CODA" is meaningful to people in Madison's deaf community.
The drama about a child of deaf adults won the top award, along with the honors for Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Siân Heder).
John Kinstler, a deaf actor who has actually performed with Troy Kotsur, says it's a wake up call to the hearing world and to other deaf actors.
"To get involved in and compete with other hearing actors, you can do it," Kinstler says. "It's opening up many, many opportunities. Also, the hearing people want to learn sign language, you know, to get involved in maybe sign language classes and learn more about the deaf community."
"That's a start of hope, for everybody, you know, for the deaf community, for the disability community, for the hearing community as well. And we can work together and become one group, you know, can continue with this," Kaytlyn Johnson told 27 News.