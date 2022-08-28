 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC           SHEBOYGAN

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             KENOSHA
MILWAUKEE             OZAUKEE               RACINE
WALWORTH              WASHINGTON            WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN,
DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC,
FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN, GRAFTON, HARTFORD, HOWARDS GROVE,
JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN,
LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE, MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON,
MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, MUSKEGO, NESHKORO,
NEW BERLIN, OOSTBURG, OXFORD, PLYMOUTH, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC,
PRINCETON, RACINE, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHEBOYGAN FALLS,
SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, WAUPUN, WEST BEND, WESTFIELD,
AND WHITEWATER.

Snag a $3 movie ticket for National Cinema Day

  • Updated
Regal and AMC theaters were closed in New York's Times Square in this pandemic photo from October 24, 2020. Movie attendance hasn't bounced back after the pandemic, leaving Hollywood struggling to lure audiences back into theaters.

 Richard B. Levine/Zuma Press

Movie attendance hasn't bounced back after the pandemic, leaving Hollywood struggling to lure audiences back into theaters.

So this Saturday, theaters around the country are offering tickets for just $3, part of the new National Cinema Day. Major chains like AMC and Regal are among those participating.

"This day is for movie lovers across the US, celebrating how movies are meant to be seen, on the big screen," said Ken Thewes, Regal's chief marketing officer, in a news release.

AMC tweeted it also will offer a $5 drink-popcorn combo.

Find participating theaters on the National Cinema Day website.

Last week, it was reported that Regal's parent company Cineworld was exploring options for bankruptcy after low admissions, and revenues at the US box office are still nearly 30% lower than before the pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

