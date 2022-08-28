Snag a $3 movie ticket for National Cinema Day

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN FOND DU LAC SHEBOYGAN IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN COLUMBIA DANE GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA LAFAYETTE MARQUETTE ROCK SAUK IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN DODGE JEFFERSON KENOSHA MILWAUKEE OZAUKEE RACINE WALWORTH WASHINGTON WAUKESHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN, GRAFTON, HARTFORD, HOWARDS GROVE, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE, MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, MUSKEGO, NESHKORO, NEW BERLIN, OOSTBURG, OXFORD, PLYMOUTH, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, RACINE, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHEBOYGAN FALLS, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, WAUPUN, WEST BEND, WESTFIELD, AND WHITEWATER.