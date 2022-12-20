'Circle back to the beginning': Couple turns wedding dress into bereavement gowns for NICU

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph Thursday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard
conditions possible. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills will plummet
rapidly throughout the day on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph Thursday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard
conditions possible. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills will plummet
rapidly throughout the day on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

'Circle back to the beginning': Couple turns wedding dress into bereavement gowns for NICU

  • Updated
  • 0
Bereavement gowns donated by Nancy and Keith Maxwell

Nancy Maxwell turned her wedding dress into two bereavement gowns for the St. Mary's NICU.

MADISON (WKOW) -- During the 1970s, Nancy and Keith Maxwell spend quite a bit of time at SSM Health's St. Mary's Hospital on July 12. 

Their first son, Kyle, was born July 12, 1974. Three years later, their second son, Nathan, was born on the same day. 

He was about three-and-a-half weeks premature, so Nancy said he spent a few days in the NICU. 

"That was our first brief experience with the NICU," she said. "Thankfully, we had that little bit of experience."

The next year, their third son, Kallan, was also born early. 

"I was in labor on July 12, 1978, and Kallan was born on July 13," Nancy said. "He wasn't due until September, so we were in the NICU for seven weeks."

Nancy and Keith said they would make the drive from their home in Spring Green to the hospital in Madison daily, even when they couldn't hold Kallan. 

"He couldn't come out because he would stop breathing," Nancy said. "He needed the extra oxygen. So, it was a few weeks before he could come out." 

During Kallan's NICU stay, the Maxwells became friends with other parents whose children were also in the NICU. 

"A couple of those babies ended up not making it, so that created even more of a family environment," Nancy said. "We were each here to try to support each other, so it was just absolutely wonderful."

Now, 44 years later, Kallan is doing well, and the Maxwells are looking to give back. 

They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year, and Nancy realized she no longer had a use for her wedding dress. 

"Something that memorable, how do you discard it?" Keith said. "I mean, save it, use it for something good."

Nancy took her wedding dress and sewed two bereavement gowns.

"It just gave me an opportunity to just circle back to the beginning," she said. "To come full circle and be able to go back to when Kallan spent so many weeks in the NICU and to just hopefully, because of everything they have done for us, to pay back a little bit."

Tuesday, Nancy and Keith donated the gowns to St. Mary's NICU to go to families experiencing the loss of their baby. 

"It melted my heart thinking 'wow, she took what she had and developed another story to keep passing on,'" NICU nurse Cheryl Ordens said. "You know, it's amazing."

Ordens said the Maxwells' donation isn't unique, but it is deeply appreciated. 

"It's like a hat when a baby's born," she said. "It's something the family doesn't have to think about. It's given to them."

If you are interested in donating your wedding gown to be made into bereavement gowns, contact SSM Health St. Mary's Foundation -- Madison.

Tags

Recommended for you