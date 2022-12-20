'Circle back to the beginning': Couple turns wedding dress into bereavement gowns for NICU

MADISON (WKOW) -- During the 1970s, Nancy and Keith Maxwell spend quite a bit of time at SSM Health's St. Mary's Hospital on July 12.
Their first son, Kyle, was born July 12, 1974. Three years later, their second son, Nathan, was born on the same day.
He was about three-and-a-half weeks premature, so Nancy said he spent a few days in the NICU.
"That was our first brief experience with the NICU," she said. "Thankfully, we had that little bit of experience."
The next year, their third son, Kallan, was also born early.
"I was in labor on July 12, 1978, and Kallan was born on July 13," Nancy said. "He wasn't due until September, so we were in the NICU for seven weeks."
Nancy and Keith said they would make the drive from their home in Spring Green to the hospital in Madison daily, even when they couldn't hold Kallan.
"He couldn't come out because he would stop breathing," Nancy said. "He needed the extra oxygen. So, it was a few weeks before he could come out."
During Kallan's NICU stay, the Maxwells became friends with other parents whose children were also in the NICU.
"A couple of those babies ended up not making it, so that created even more of a family environment," Nancy said. "We were each here to try to support each other, so it was just absolutely wonderful."
Now, 44 years later, Kallan is doing well, and the Maxwells are looking to give back.
They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year, and Nancy realized she no longer had a use for her wedding dress.
"Something that memorable, how do you discard it?" Keith said. "I mean, save it, use it for something good."
Nancy took her wedding dress and sewed two bereavement gowns.
"It just gave me an opportunity to just circle back to the beginning," she said. "To come full circle and be able to go back to when Kallan spent so many weeks in the NICU and to just hopefully, because of everything they have done for us, to pay back a little bit."
Tuesday, Nancy and Keith donated the gowns to St. Mary's NICU to go to families experiencing the loss of their baby.
"It melted my heart thinking 'wow, she took what she had and developed another story to keep passing on,'" NICU nurse Cheryl Ordens said. "You know, it's amazing."
Ordens said the Maxwells' donation isn't unique, but it is deeply appreciated.
"It's like a hat when a baby's born," she said. "It's something the family doesn't have to think about. It's given to them."
If you are interested in donating your wedding gown to be made into bereavement gowns, contact SSM Health St. Mary's Foundation -- Madison.