Endangered missing person alert canceled; Oconomowoc man located

UPDATE (WKOW) — A Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a 22-year-old Oconomowoc man has been canceled.
Authorities said Brent Johnson has been located.
CITY OF OCONOMOWOC (WKOW) -- The City of Oconomowoc Police Department has issued a Missing and Endangered Person alert for Brent Johnson, 22, of Oconomowoc.
Johnson was last seen on Friday, October 21st around 4 p.m. at his home near Linwood Avenue in Oconomowoc.
He is described as a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is 5'09" and weighs 205 pounds.
Police said he was last seen wearing a raccoon skin hat, a black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans and orange and black Lego themed shoes.
Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.
Anyone who sees Johnson is asked to contact The City of Oconomowoc Police Department at 262-567-4401.