Missing Endangered Person alert issued for Cudahy woman last seen Saturday

CUDAHY (WKOW) — The Cudahy Police Department has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a woman last seen on June 25.
According to police, Mattie Mcdaniel-Woodson was last seen leaving her group home around 7 p.m. She reportedly said she was going to the store and would return "if she made it back."
Mcdaniel-Woodson is a Black woman who stands around 5'3" and weighs 164 pounds. She has a tattoo on her left arm, scars on her right wrist and abdomen and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a black jacket.
Police say Mcdaniel-Woodson is a diagnosed schizophrenic and has not been taking her medication.
If you see Mcdaniel-Woodson, contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.