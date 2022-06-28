UPDATE: Missing Madison woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Jelline Smith has been found safe.
The Silver Alert has been canceled.
********
MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison has issued a Silver Alert for Jelline Smith, 76, of Madison.
Smith was last seen Tuesday near the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue, in between E. Johnson Street and N. Oak Street, at 2:29 p.m.
The alert states she has dementia and is known to frequent the Metro Bus system.
Smith was last seen wearing a jean jacket, a tan shirt, light blue leggings and a coin purse with a red, white and blue pattern.
Smith is a Black woman who is 5'5" and 130 lbs. with brown eyes and long partially gray hair.
If you have information on Smith's whereabouts, contact the City of Madison at 608-255-2345 (option 6).