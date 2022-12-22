Alliant Energy prepares for power outages during winter storm

(WKOW) - Alliant Energy is preparing for potential power outages during the severe winter storm.
A spokesperson for the utility company said they normally prepare for any kind of severe weather - both during the summer and winter. However, since this major storm is happening over the holidays, the company says they have to take additional preparations.
"Just identifying which employees are available, as opposed to those that are on holiday or on vacation or things like that," Alliant Energy spokesperson Cindy Tomlinson said. "So really tracking closely, who's working and who is available to be called in should we need them."
The company has yet to see a significant number of outages during this storm, but they say it's important to be prepared for the worst.
"Being ready and prepared is something that we continually do," Tomlinson said. "Because our number one goal is to make sure that our that our customers have the power they need when they want it."
For a current map of Alliant Energy's outages, visit their website.