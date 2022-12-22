 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts increasing to 40 to 50 MPH today.
Frigid wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero through tonight.
Areas of blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The strong winds will
cause blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility. Commutes
will likely be impacted through this evening. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as
low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Alliant Energy prepares for power outages during winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Alliant Energy
MGN

(WKOW) - Alliant Energy is preparing for potential power outages during the severe winter storm.

A spokesperson for the utility company said they normally prepare for any kind of severe weather - both during the summer and winter. However, since this major storm is happening over the holidays, the company says they have to take additional preparations.

"Just identifying which employees are available, as opposed to those that are on holiday or on vacation or things like that," Alliant Energy spokesperson Cindy Tomlinson said. "So really tracking closely, who's working and who is available to be called in should we need them."

The company has yet to see a significant number of outages during this storm, but they say it's important to be prepared for the worst.

"Being ready and prepared is something that we continually do," Tomlinson said. "Because our number one goal is to make sure that our that our customers have the power they need when they want it."

For a current map of Alliant Energy's outages, visit their website.

Tags

Recommended for you