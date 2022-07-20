BBB warns of new online car scam

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning shoppers about a new online used car scam.
According to the BBB, scammers use online platforms like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and eBay to take advantage of shoppers looking for reasonably-priced vehicles.
In these scams, BBB says sellers list used cars on these platforms at seemingly great prices, and when contacted, they will tell a buyer their car is in a different city but they know a transport company that can deliver it.
The seller will ask the buyer to pay the transport company, claiming the transport company will hold the funds until the vehicle is delivered. Scammers will often add a sad story meant to tug at a buyer's heartstring, such as claiming the car belonged to a dead relative.
The scammer will usually ask buyers to pay by wire transfer or prepaid debit card. Once a buyer has paid, their car will not be delivered, and their money will be gone for good.
To avoid these scams, the BBB offers the following advice:
- Watch out for prices that are too good to be true. Scammers know that used cars are in high demand and will tempt shoppers with great deals.
- Contact the seller by phone. Speak to the seller on the phone and ask questions. If you get vague or aggressive answers, you’re likely dealing with a scammer.
- See the car before you buy it. Always make an in-person inspection and take a test drive before you purchase.
- Don’t give in to threats or pressure. Resist the urge to act immediately. Always take time to consider a purchase, especially if it will cost thousands of dollars.
- Don’t wire funds for a car. Scammers often ask for wired funds because they are hard to track, and there’s no way to get your money back.