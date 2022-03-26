Beloit organization receives $1 million grant and reinvests in community

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Wisconsin received $57 million to fund the "Diverse Business Assistance Program" as part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan. Some of that money is going to the Rock County Jumpstart Program in Beloit.
"We were able to help those business owners just keep moving, push through the pandemic," said Genia Stevens, Rock County Jumpstart Executive Director.
Stevens' program was awarded a $1 million grant by the Department of Administration to help minority businesses bounce back from the pandemic.
"These grants are really targeted to help those that were hit the hardest and give them the tools and the support and the financial assistance," said Kathy Blumenfeld, Secretary-designee with the Department of Administration.
Blumenfeld said the Rock County Jumpstart program received a grant because the organization has experience developing small businesses that in turn boost the local economy.
"These businesses really know their customers," Blumenfeld said. "They provide support."
"The pandemic started and then small businesses were just like, where do we go," said Stevens.
She says the Jumpstart program helps business owners like Paquita Reddish, the owner of Divine Creations, with funding, training and guidance.
"I'm quite shy, but during my time being mentored, not only for my business, they've helped me to come out of my shell, to be more confident in my business," said Reddish.
With mentoring from Stevens, Reddish gained the courage to move her shop into its first storefront, which is now bringing in big bucks.
"Business before, we were probably around $12,000 and now our numbers were up to $58,000," she said.
"I'm getting a lot more traffic," said Shatoria Teague, the owner of Always and Forever.
Teague said the Jumpstart program helped her sales increase, but it's the invaluable lessons from Stevens that's made her successful.
"Everybody is taught how to run a business and how to run a business correctly," said Teague.
"Minority-owned businesses can build their wealth and they also contribute to the local economy," said Stevens.
All Rock County Jumpstart services and memberships are free.