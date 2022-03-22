 Skip to main content
City of Waukesha considers purchasing high-tech barricades for events

Waukesha car barriers

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- The city of Waukesha is taking steps to make sure tragedies, like the one during the Christmas parade, never happen again. 

That includes buying high-tech barricades.

The city administrator wants to buy a portable system called a modular vehicle barrier.

These barriers can stop vehicles, be linked to cover wide spaces and form into a gate to let emergency vehicles through.

"We don't want the bad guys to win. We want to be able to continue to be a community, to celebrate that community and this will help us do that," city manager Kevin Lahner told our affiliate WISN.

Waukesha is working with the company that makes the barricades to buy $800,000 worth. 

