City of Waukesha considers purchasing high-tech barricades for events

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- The city of Waukesha is taking steps to make sure tragedies, like the one during the Christmas parade, never happen again.
That includes buying high-tech barricades.
The city administrator wants to buy a portable system called a modular vehicle barrier.
These barriers can stop vehicles, be linked to cover wide spaces and form into a gate to let emergency vehicles through.
"We don't want the bad guys to win. We want to be able to continue to be a community, to celebrate that community and this will help us do that," city manager Kevin Lahner told our affiliate WISN.
Waukesha is working with the company that makes the barricades to buy $800,000 worth.