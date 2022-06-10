Customers can now use SNAP benefits at Sun Prairie Farmers' Market

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) —
Customers need to have their EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) card when they head to the market. They'll be able to swipe the card at the market's information booth, and then they can then request a specific dollar amount to use.
“This is a win-win for our community,” said Sarah Wells, the market's manager. “It creates greater access to fresh local foods for those in our community as well as increases the possibility for more sales for vendors at the market”.
Market staff will issue tokens to the customer in the amount they decided to withdraw.
In addition to accepting SNAP benefits, the market is also issuing matching dollars up to $25 per market to be used while shopping.
There are a few items that are not eligible for purchase. They include:
- Flowers or non-food producing plants
- Pet food and products
- Non-food items like toiletries, paper products, household supplies, and cosmetics
- Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products
- Vitamins and medicine
- Prepared food (i.e. anything sold at a food cart)
Items customers are able to use their benefits for include:
- Breads and cereals
- Fruits and vegetables
- Meats, fish, and poultry
- Dairy products
- Plants and seeds that grow
Venders are reimbursed for the dollar amount of SNAP purchases at their booth.
So far, five people have used their SNAP benefits at the market and spent $105.