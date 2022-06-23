Daily Harvest voluntarily recalls meal after complaints of illness

CNN/WKOW — A vegan meal plan service is recalling one of its meals after some customers posted on social media about getting sick after eating it.
Daily Harvest is recalling its French Lentil with Leek Crumbles meal.
CNN reports some customers complained about bad stomach pain, others about damage to their livers and gall bladders.
Daily Harvest's website says the company issued the voluntary recall immediately after receiving reports of an adverse reaction. The company is advising people to throw the meal out.
The company has "launched an investigation to identify the root cause of the health issues being reported" and says it's working with the FDA on the investigation.
So far, they say all pathogen and toxicology results have come back negative.
If you have become ill after eating the meal you can make a report online or email crubles-recall@daily-harvest.com.