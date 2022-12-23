 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS REPLACED WITH WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts around 35 to 50 mph continue
resulting in pockets of blowing and drifting snow with brief
drops in visibilities, especially rural and exposed roadways.
Additionally, expect frigid wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero
through Saturday morning. Cold temps and blowing snow could
result in slick and icy stretches of roads.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

FDA specifies Plan B emergency contraceptive does not cause abortions

The US Food and Drug Administration says the emergency contraceptive pill sold as Plan B One-Step, pictured in Annapolis, Maryland, on July 6, does not prevent a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb and does not cause an abortion.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The emergency contraceptive pill sold as Plan B One-Step does not prevent a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb and does not cause an abortion, the US Food and Drug Administration said Friday. The agency said it is updating the information included on the leaflet provided with the drug.

Previously, the product label had said the pill might prevent a fertilized egg from implanting. Anti-abortion advocates had used the statement to claim emergency contraception could cause an abortion.

Scientific evidence doesn't support that, however. Instead, the pill, which is a strong dose of the birth control hormone levonorgestrel, prevents or delays the release of an egg from a woman's ovary -- a step that occurs well before pregnancy.

"Plan B One-Step will not work if a person is already pregnant, meaning it will not affect an existing pregnancy," the FDA says in newly updated information about the product. "Evidence does not support that the drug affects implantation or maintenance of a pregnancy after implantation, therefore it does not terminate a pregnancy."

The FDA says it made the labeling change after Plan B's manufacturer requested it and after completing a scientific review.

Plan B is an over-the-counter backup method of birth control. It prevents pregnancy in the event that a couple's primary birth control has failed or after unprotected sex.

Demand for emergency contraceptives, including Plan B, surged earlier this year after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade removed the federal constitutional right to abortion.

