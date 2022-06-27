From city streets to rural roads: How Wisconsin's housing market differs by community

MADISON (WKOW) -- Home buyers across Wisconsin are facing climbing prices and stiff competition, but the state of the housing market in each community varies slightly.
Jean Armendariz-Kerr, the Broker-Owner of Mode Realty Network, said it's a seller's market everywhere, and homes in both urban and rural communities are lasting about two weeks on the market before being sold. However, she said buyers in the Madison area are paying more than buyers in Sauk City or Dodgeville.
"The average price of a similar single-family home, for example, will be lower in some of those more rural, less urban areas," she said. "So the affordability is there when you look to some of those outlying areas."
To help buyers and sellers understand the state of the market specifically where they are, Husky Homes launched a new tool called Market Report. It allows people to search for a specific town or zip code and see that area's up-to-date market data.
"The goal is for it to be a starting point, just a place where people can go and casually look at what's going on in the market," real estate agent Mark Hewitt said.
Looking to the future
Right now, the housing market is benefitting sellers more than buyers because there's low inventory, high prices and strong competition for most listings. However, Hewitt said it won't stay that way for long.
Already, Armendariz-Kerr said agents are seeing fewer offers on each home.
"The activity is a little less frenetic," she said. "Instead of the 11, 12, 14 competing offers that we were seeing in March, April and May, it's more like two or three or five very solid, very strong offers."
Hewitt said that means sellers are having to accept offers closer to asking price rather than thousands of dollars over, and he said buyers aren't having to waive contingencies like inspections.
"We're not quite there to a complete balanced market, but opportunity's coming where you're going to be able to get a great home at a great price and you won't have to waive everything," he said. "That's an exciting time for buyers."
Hewitt and Armendariz-Kerr both said they expect the market to stay busy for the next few months before leveling off or slowing down in the fall.
Armendariz-Kerr said that'll be the best time for buyers to look for a home because she expects the market to rebound in early 2023.