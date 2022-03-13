Gas prices steering more buyers to alternative fuel vehicles

MADISON (WKOW) Some drivers are fed up with the wallet drain at the pump and are now eyeing alternate fuel vehicles.
Justin Jackson, General Sales Manager at Smart Toyota says, "if you come in today to buy a Rav4 hybrid, you might not get it to the summertime."
Rising gas prices are steering a growing number of drivers to alternative fuel vehicles.
"Our dealership, pre-pandemic, we were selling about 30-40% hybrid and now we're running about 50- 55% of the vehicles we sell our hybrids," says Jackson.
He also says customers' vehicles with low fuel efficiency are now becoming a deal-breaker.
"A lot of people are going away from those full-size SUVs and going into like a Highlander Hybrid, that still has the size and can get 10 to 15 more miles per gallon," said Jackson.
Some drivers are plugging in because they say it costs a fraction of traditional fuel.
"I have sat at a supercharger when I've really needed the miles and it ended up being like $15," says Lynn Stroede an electric vehicle owner.
And Stroede says she can travel pretty far in her electric car.
"My daughter and I do a lot of road tripping. So we're going from point A to point B for over thousands of miles," said Stroede.
According to Auto Pacific, last year electric vehicle sales reached almost 500,000, and this year that number is expected to rise 37% reaching 670,000.
Mike Klimkosky, President of Wisconsin's Tesla Club says, "On average, a person can expect around 300 miles of driving on a single charge."
Klimkosky expects more drivers in our state to choose electric cars because of their nominal cost to charge from home.
"In Wisconsin, it's generally around 0.13 cents a kilowatt-hour and 0.13 cents will get you on average between four and five miles of range. So the math is pretty simple.
A bill making its way through the Wisconsin legislature would allow private businesses to sell electricity to drivers at charging stations
But amendments to the bill would ban sales from government-owned charging stations...
And would only allow stations to charge for electricity that comes from local utilities, not from on-site solar panels.