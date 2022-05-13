Graduation weekend brings economic boost to downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands of family members and friends are in town this weekend for UW-Madison's graduation. As they eat at local restaurants, shop at stores on State St. and stay in downtown hotel rooms, they're pumping tourism dollars into the local economy.
Jason Ilstrup, the president of Downtown Madison Inc., said big tourist weekends like this are crucial as businesses try to recover from the pandemic.
"Many businesses, particularly retail businesses, say 70% of their revenue comes from tourists and events happening downtown, like graduation," he said. "Revenue is certainly not back to where it was in 2019, but it is headed in the right direction, and weekends like graduation are huge for that."
He said graduation weekend crowds also come at an important time of year.
In the fall, home Badger football games draw big crowds several times a month. Ilstrup said each of those games brings about $16 million of economic impact to the area.
However, there aren't many large tourist events in late spring except for graduation.
"I don't know the exact total for graduation weekend, but it has to be somewhat close [to $16 million]," Ilstrup said. "It really does kick off the summer for many of the retailers and restaurants, and it really opens up the season for things to come."
In addition to providing a financial boost, Ilstrup said big crowds also boost morale in one of the busiest parts of the city.
"People are in good spirits," he said. "It's a celebratory time, and it's just fun to see everyone having a great time here in downtown Madison."
UW-Madison's Saturday commencement is at noon at Camp Randall. This is also graduation weekend for Edgewood College, which will hold ceremonies at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.