High demand for used cars driving low inventory

MADISON (WKOW) -- Used cars are in high demand at a local dealership and their competitors, and now their used car lots are nearly empty.
"Now we're advertising that we buy cars," T.J. Johnson, Vehicle Acquisition Manager at Smart Toyota said.
He said their inventory should have around 200 to 250 cars, but there are only 50 to 75 cars for sale.
"We're really struggling to find cars to fit in that $6,000 to $17,000 retail price range, so we're paying more for those vehicles than we ever have to at the same time," Justin Jackson, General Sales Manager at Smart Toyota said.
The reason used cars are in such high demand is quite simple.
"It's because you can't get a new one, unfortunately," Jackson said.
Jackson's seen first-hand how the pandemic and supply chain issues strain new car inventory. So his customers have to settle for used vehicles if they can't get a new car as soon as they would like.
"I have a waiting list for six months, some are up to a year, maybe a year and a half, depending on what you're looking for," he said.
For people looking to sell used cars; the time is now.
"Your car that you're trading in is worth so much money," said Jackson.
Disappearing new car inventory is forcing customers to buy used. To keep pace, salesmen like Johnson are bringing the dealership to the doorstep of potential car sellers.
"I will actually go out and make house calls, and I'll go out take a look at your vehicle. I'll appraise it. Give you a buy-figure there and then set up a time to come back. It's painless," said Johnson.
Johnson also said 30 percent of his business now involves going to customers' homes instead of them coming to the dealership.
With higher gas prices, the cars with the greatest used car price increase should come as no surprise
You'll get more money for your alternative fuel used car -- they dominate the popular used car website iseecars's list.
"I'm buying this new 2020 Toyota corolla," Emily Zins said.
Zins down-sized from her SUV; she wanted a smaller more fuel-efficient car.
"I commute to school, and I'm in the Guard. So a car with good gas mileage was something I needed," Zins said.
Emily admitted she paid a bit more than she wanted, but was happy to drive off with her used car in this barren car market.
"I just have to accept them and have a car payment for a little while," Zins said.