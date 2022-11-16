'I thought I got hit by lightning': Middleton business owner in shock after car crashes through her storefront

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A Middleton business owner says she's still reeling after a sedan crashed through her storefront on Tuesday.
"The car just ran through and I was in shock," said Le Nails Salon & Spa Owner Anna Le. "I thought I got hit by lightning. Glass everywhere and glass start dropping. I was shaking and scared," Le says.
A store's surveillance camera captured the sedan driving through the front window and Le being thrown backward by the movement of a large desk in front of her.
Le said several employees and one customer were unhurt, though she was briefly hospitalized.
"Cannot put the weight on my legs and my finger [was injured]," she said.
Authorities say the driver of the Lexus sedan was unhurt.
The driver told police her foot got suck between the accelerator and brake, and she was able to back the car out of the store front.
Le says the car's driver is a regular customer who was coming in for an appointment before her sedan hurtled through the store.
Middleton Fire Chief Aaron Harris said there's been an uptick in instances where drivers believe they're in reverse instead of drive.
"One small mistake can lead to a lot of damage," Harris says.
He said this mistake caused $75,000 in damages.
"Everything is broken..." Le said when she was asked about the damage.
Chief Harris said an acrylic powder used in the nail work spilled onto the floor and over store items, which created a hazardous condition that required the disposal of many items.
Le said the store's has been at its University Avenue location for the fifteen years and that the pandemic was difficult for her business because her didn't qualify for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or other pandemic-related business assistance.
Le says the crash is the latest financial blow. Because she can't work, she said she doesn't have any income.
"I have to pay the bills," Le said.
Le's family members helped Le continue to clean and collect glass fragments on Wednesday. A family member said Le will need to hire a firm with a specialty in restoration.
But at the end of the day, Le and Kathy Ferwerda, the assistant branch manager, say they're relieved no one was seriously hurt.
"The people there appeared to be okay, but in shock and traumatized," Fewerda said.
Le is counting on a loyal customer base to overcome this.
"I hope I can open soon, and I hope to see them when we open back up," Le says. "And I appreciate their business."