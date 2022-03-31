Inflation is a double whammy for food pantries as costs, demand rise

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Hundreds of cars snake through the parking lot of Beyond Blessed Pantry every Wednesday afternoon as Shannon Howley and her team of volunteers distribute food to those experiencing hunger.
But, right now, getting that food isn't as easy for Howley as it used to be.
"I'm seeing some challenges in acquiring, for example, meat," she said. "Meat is becoming more of an issue across the board. So, if the people I purchase it from can't get it, there's not as much to purchase."
She said that's driving up prices and stretching her budget, and she's not alone.
"Everybody's costs are going up from shipping to purchasing," she said. "It's just rising the costs of everything."
In Madison, Kris Tazelaar with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin said some products cost more than 25% more now than they did a year ago.
"We bought a case of butter about a year and a half ago at about $90 for a case," he said. "Now, we're actually having to pay about $140 for that same case of butter. So, those those costs are significant."
He said transportation costs are causing a big financial strain.
"We put over 100,000 miles on our trucks every year," Tazelaar said. "Now you start to add in the added cost of gas plus the added cost for food, and it can really hit the bottom line pretty hard for us."
This is all happening at a time when Beyond Blessed Pantry is serving more people.
Howley said the pantry served around 325 households each week at the height of the pandemic. Right now, it's closer to 350 households every Wednesday, and she said it has even topped 380 households in recent weeks.
Mary Ann Finley has been in that line most Wednesdays.
"If I didn't have this, I don't know what I would do," she said. "I don't really have any food right now, and the money is really, really an issue. So, this means so much to me."
Howley said that's her motivation to keep going despite any challenges.
"It's worth standing in the rain to help people and see people have food on their table, and not only food, but good food, healthy food," she said.
If you are experiencing food insecurity, Second Harvest Foodbank and Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin both have lists of food banks in the area.