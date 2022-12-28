Last home standing at Foxconn site relocated

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - After a years-long battle, the last house standing on the Mount Pleasant Foxconn site has a new home.
Crews loaded up Kim and Jim Mahoney's house and drove it five miles north on Wisconsin Street. There, it will complete a cul de sac in a Mount Pleasant subdivision.
The Mahoney's were the lone hold outs on selling their property.
"I'm not giving up my home without a fight," Kim told our Milwaukee affiliate. "I've been willing to sell my property since the first conversation I had with them. I said, 'I'm willing to sell, but you can't take it from me'."
The Mahoney's struck a $1-million deal for the house, land and relocation. It had to be moved by January 2023 and was sent on its way with three days to spare.
The multi-million-dollar Foxconn project at one point promised 13,000 jobs for southeast Wisconsin. It has yet to deliver on that promise.