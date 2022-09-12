Local businesswoman opens grocery store to help fill south Madison's food gap

MADISON (WKOW) -- One Madison neighborhood is getting a new look. It's being redeveloped into a multi-million dollar affordable housing community and this south Madison community was nearly left without a grocery store until a local businesswoman stepped in.
A $40 million mixed-used development with 150 units of affordable housing and a 24-thousand-square-foot grocery store is under construction.
City officials hope it will jump-start this south park street neighborhood
"It's a great combination of uses to serve south Madison," said Dan Rolfs, Madison Community Development Project Manager.
One grocery store will soon be closing leaving this community with no real access to healthy affordable foods, so a local businesswoman intervened.
"I live in Madison, and it's always been near and dear to my heart," said Kristie Maurer, owner of Maurer's Market.
This is Kristie Maurer's third venture into the grocery industry in Wisconsin. She's proud to be a small local business owner supporting a community development project.
"Wisconsin, in particular, has a really strong base of independent locally owned grocery store owners and I'm just trying to carry on that tradition," said Maurer.
"It's good news for residents in south Madison," said Alder for Madison's 13th District, Tag Evers.
Alder Evers said this grocery store is critical because it prevents the community from becoming a food desert.
"To live in a neighborhood where you can buy what you need to eat and provide for your family is something that people have a reasonable expectation of having," said Evers.
"Our current waiting list has thousands of people on it," said Movin' Out's Real Estate Developer Megan Schuetz.
Another cornerstone of this project is the affordable units and Schuetz said those are important to make sure rising housing costs don't push lower-income residents out.
"There's a need for everyone to be able to live in that community. And it was really important to avoid gentrification as the south park corridor has redeveloped and it's starting to get some really great things built in the community," said Schuetz.
Maurer's Market is expected to open in Madison by the end of 2023.