Local Chinese restaurant celebrates 100th anniversary

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - Residents gathered at Olde Towne mall in downtown Janesville to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Cozy Inn.
The restaurant is the oldest existing Chinese restaurant in the state, and the second oldest in the entire country. It's been owned by the Fong family for multiple generations.
"It was opened by the Wong family back in 1922," owner Tom Fong said. "And then it was passed out to one of their sons, and then they sold to his younger brother, then my mother took over in 1974."
Fong says the constant support of the Janesville community has helped the business last all these years.
"Because of the great support we have, that you can see, this is why our business is still evolving ... you know, going strong."
City officials made an appearance at the event to officially recognize this milestone.