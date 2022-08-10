Local organization helping ease the sting of inflation for back-to-school shopping

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- As the start of the school year draws closer, inflation has many parents feeling the back-to-school shopping blues.
"I have two kids. One will be going into seventh grade and one will be going into 4k," Brandice Hatcher said.
Many parents like Hatcher are tightening their purse strings as the start of school nears. The National Retail Federation (NRF) reports back-to-school shopping has increased 40.6 percent in the past three years, forcing some parent to cut back.
NRF data shows what parents are doing to help cover back-to-school costs:
- Cutting back: 38%
- Working overtime: 18%
- Buy now/pay later: 17%
- Additional credit cards: 14%
- Borrowing money: 12%
But, one local organization is stepping up to help. Executive Director at the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC) said they've helped 70% more local families.
"In the first couple of weeks of school, we generally get more requests," said Lisa Humenik, Executive Director of the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
Humenik is noticing more students needing the basics for school like pens and notebooks and other essentials
"A lot of kids need clothes for back to school," Humenik said.
According to the NRF, the prices of clothing and accessories for school have risen steadily:
- 2019: $240
- 2020: $234
- 2021: $253
- 2022: $264
WNC is helping with its "Fill the Bus Campaign."
"People can stop by anytime to drop off school supplies," Humenik said.
"I do appreciate the back-to-school events that they are and they do help," Hatcher said.
The 'Fill the Bus Event' continues until Friday. After that, the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection will continue to accept school supplies and clothes inside its office on south Century Avenue.