Millions to be donated to local food pantries in Dane Co. to help with inflation

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — Dane County is set to provide millions of dollars to food pantries in the area to help families struggling with the high cost of groceries.
County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday, $2.75 million has been allocated to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
Parisi visited the Badger Prairie Needs Network in Verona and saw the need firsthand.
"The line of cars I saw and volunteers shuttling bags and carts of food to families in need was a stark reminder of the work the county helps make happen every day in this community to try and lift folks up,” Parisi said. “Badger Prairie Needs Network runs their operation out of a county-owned facility and the staff there informed me they've seen a marked increase in demand for food in the past 60 days. The timing of this new support for Second Harvest—which helps provide food for the pantry I visited—couldn't be better.”
According to a news release from the county, the Dane County Board will consider final passage of a resolution that increases and extends the county's contract with Second Harvest Thursday night.