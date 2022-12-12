MPD Chief Shon Barnes discusses crime reduction plan results, stolen vehicles plague department

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is focused on reducing crime in three key areas as part of Chief Shon Barnes' summer strategic plan.
The goal for MPD was a 15% drop in stolen vehicles, shots fired, and traffic injuries and accidents from June to October.
"The majority of our stolen cars came in July and August, as a result of the Kia and Hyundai malfunction," said Chief Shon Barnes.
Madison ended up seeing a 5% drop in stolen vehicles, even though last year there was no drop-off.
While 5% is shy of the 15 percent benchmark, some say it is a step in the right direction.
"That's progress," said Isadore Knox, a member of Madison's Police Civilian Oversight Board.
38% of stolen auto arrests were for kids under 18.
"The community's a little frustrated with kids stealing cars, they crash cars, they get arrested, they're released back to their parents right away," said Knox.
MPD has received funding to add six officers, specifically for youth engagement.
On shots fired, MPD achieved a 21% drop due in part to more than 168 firearms being seized from June to October.
"We're able to exceed our expectations on that. I'll say that that's a result of number one, looking at hotspots, areas that we may see a recurrence of crime, we had no hotspots for shots fired during this time period," said Chief Barnes.
When it comes to reducing traffic injuries and accidents, it depends on your location. On the Beltline, there was a 29% reduction. On Mineral Point Road nearly a 42% reduction but on East Washington Avenue, MPD reported only an 8.5% reduction.
"East Washington, that's a historic problem, but I think they are going to we need more enforcement to try to stop the speeding," said Knox.
Chief Barnes said the city's Vision Zero project, aimed to improve transportation safety, has helped with traffic monitoring.
"The officers went out there, they wrote a ton of warning tickets. They wrote a ton of tickets, as you can see in the data, and they still answer the calls. Most importantly, we still did traffic enforcement in your neighborhood," said Chief Barnes.
During the Summer Strategic Plan, MPD issued 638 citations on the Beltline, on East Washington Avenue 766 citations, and on Mineral Point Road 153.
MPD issued the following number of warnings: Beltline, 517; East Washington Avenue 721; and Mineral Point Road 130.
The Chief considers this summer's strategic plan an overall success and has more initiatives planned for 2023.
Some initiatives the Madison Police Department has planned for 2023 include:
- Holding monthly accountability meetings to ensure the department is performing its duties correctly.
- Including more than just officers in community engagement -- the chief says he wants that to extend to his detectives and forensic services units
- For each of the six districts, there would be an opportunity for community members to get paid to be part of an advisory board that offers suggestions on how to reduce crime and increase citizen satisfaction with police services.
- Stratified policing
- Partnering with businesses,
- Upgrade software
- Increase police recruitment