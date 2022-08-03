Oreo is bringing back this flavor after a 5-year hiatus

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iowa,
southwestern Columbia, northwestern Dane and southern Sauk Counties
through 1215 PM CDT...

At 1124 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northwest of Mazomanie, or 9 miles west of Sauk City, moving
east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Mount Horeb, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Cross Plains,
Lodi, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Black Earth, Barneveld, Blue Mounds,
Arena, Plain, Pine Bluff, Blue Mound St Park, Okee and Marxville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Oreo's "Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies" are hitting store shelves on August 15, marking their return following a five-year hiatus.

 Oreo

Fall doesn't start for seven more weeks, but it has already begun for Oreo.

Oreo's "Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies" are hitting store shelves on August 15, marking their return following a five-year hiatus. The limited-edition flavor features two golden Oreo cookies with a "festive pumpkin spice flavored cream" sandwiched in the middle.

Pumpkin-flavored items have become synonymous with fall, with companies launching them in August to capture the excitement. Bud Light Seltzer and Samuel Adams beer have pumpkin-flavored beverages, Cup Noodles sells pumpkin-flavored ramen and both Starbucks and Dunkin' infuse the flavor into drinks every year.

Seasonal items are an important marketing tool for the food industry, according to Alexander Chernev, a professor of marketing at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. For food brands, which rely on familiarity, holiday items can offer consumers some variety.

"You need consistency because that's the brand mantra," Chernev previously told CNN Business. "But no matter how much you like something, consuming something different ... increases the enjoyment of what you consumed before."

Oreo regularly releases limited time flavors to spark customer excitement, such as chocolate confetti cake for its birthday and a Lady Gaga flavor. Owned by Mondelez, the 110-year-old Oreo brand continues to grow. Releasing unique flavors is part of the company's goal to increase sales of the brand by $1 billion in the next year.

The company recently announced it's divesting its gum business, including Dentyne and Trident, in developed markets like North America and parts of Europe. It will hold onto its gum business in emerging markets.

